Is There Now An Opportunity In Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)?

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQCM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Reading International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Reading International worth?

Great news for investors – Reading International is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.26x is currently well-below the industry average of 35.83x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Reading International’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Reading International generate?

NasdaqCM:RDI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Reading International, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although RDI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to RDI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RDI for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Reading International as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, Reading International has 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Reading International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

