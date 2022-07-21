Is There Now An Opportunity In PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine PTC’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in PTC?

Good news, investors! PTC is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 27.03x is currently well-below the industry average of 43.24x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because PTC’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will PTC generate?

NasdaqGS:PTC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 21st 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 16% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for PTC. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since PTC is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PTC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PTC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for PTC and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in PTC, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

