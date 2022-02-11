Is There Now An Opportunity In PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)?

Let's talk about the popular PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine PTC’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in PTC?

Good news, investors! PTC is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that PTC’s ratio of 27.71x is below its peer average of 39.77x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. However, given that PTC’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of PTC look like?

NasdaqGS:PTC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.2% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for PTC, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since PTC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PTC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PTC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PTC you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in PTC, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

