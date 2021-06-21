Is There Now An Opportunity In Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$105 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$94.81. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Paychex's current trading price of US$102 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Paychex’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Paychex still cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 34%, trading at US$102 compared to my intrinsic value of $76.26. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! In addition to this, it seems like Paychex’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Paychex?

NasdaqGS:PAYX Earnings and Revenue Growth June 21st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 26% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Paychex. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? PAYX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe PAYX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PAYX for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for PAYX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

