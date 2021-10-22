Is There Now An Opportunity In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)?

While Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$159 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$137. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Nexstar Media Group's current trading price of US$150 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Nexstar Media Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Nexstar Media Group?

Great news for investors – Nexstar Media Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.57x is currently well-below the industry average of 15.34x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Nexstar Media Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Nexstar Media Group generate?

NasdaqGS:NXST Earnings and Revenue Growth October 22nd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 3.7% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Nexstar Media Group, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since NXST is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NXST for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NXST. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Nexstar Media Group.

If you are no longer interested in Nexstar Media Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

