Is There Now An Opportunity In Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Netflix’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Netflix?

Good news, investors! Netflix is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $316.25, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Netflix’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Netflix?

NasdaqGS:NFLX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Netflix. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NFLX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NFLX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NFLX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Netflix as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Netflix has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Netflix, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

