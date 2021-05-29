Is There Now An Opportunity In Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)?

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Magnachip Semiconductor’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Magnachip Semiconductor worth?

Great news for investors – Magnachip Semiconductor is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $38.62, but it is currently trading at US$23.70 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Magnachip Semiconductor’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Magnachip Semiconductor look like?

NYSE:MX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 29th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Magnachip Semiconductor, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although MX is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MX for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Magnachip Semiconductor as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Magnachip Semiconductor has 3 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Magnachip Semiconductor, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.