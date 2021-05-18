Is There Now An Opportunity In Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)?

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Luna Innovations’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Luna Innovations still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.98% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Luna Innovations today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $11.21, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Luna Innovations’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Luna Innovations?

NasdaqCM:LUNA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 18th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Luna Innovations' case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in LUNA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LUNA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Luna Innovations has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Luna Innovations, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

