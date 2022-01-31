Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)?

Let's talk about the popular LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$60.03 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$53.51. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether LKQ's current trading price of US$54.17 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at LKQ’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in LKQ?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that LKQ’s ratio of 15.26x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 14.9x, which means if you buy LKQ today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that LKQ should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because LKQ’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will LKQ generate?

NasdaqGS:LKQ Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 17% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for LKQ. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in LKQ’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LKQ? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LKQ, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for LKQ, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of LKQ.

If you are no longer interested in LKQ, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

