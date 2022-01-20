Is There Now An Opportunity In LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)?

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$160 and falling to the lows of US$125. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether LGI Homes' current trading price of US$125 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at LGI Homes’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is LGI Homes still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that LGI Homes’s ratio of 6.66x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.07x, which means if you buy LGI Homes today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that LGI Homes should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since LGI Homes’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from LGI Homes?

NasdaqGS:LGIH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -11% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for LGI Homes. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? LGIH seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on LGIH, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LGIH for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on LGIH should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in LGI Homes.

If you are no longer interested in LGI Homes, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

