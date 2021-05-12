Is There Now An Opportunity In Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)?

Let's talk about the popular Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Lam Research’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Lam Research still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Lam Research today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $677.26, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Lam Research’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Lam Research look like?

NasdaqGS:LRCX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Lam Research's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 51%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? LRCX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LRCX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Lam Research as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Lam Research, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Lam Research, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

