Is There Now An Opportunity In Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Keysight Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Keysight Technologies Worth?

According to my valuation model, Keysight Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 7.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Keysight Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $183.72, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Keysight Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Keysight Technologies?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Keysight Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 36%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KEYS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KEYS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Keysight Technologies has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Keysight Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

