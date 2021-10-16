Is There Now An Opportunity In Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Humana’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Humana worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 22.83x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 21.15x, which means if you buy Humana today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Humana should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, Humana’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Humana generate?

NYSE:HUM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 16th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 45% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Humana. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? HUM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HUM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HUM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for HUM, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Humana at this point in time. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Humana (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

