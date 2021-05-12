Is There Now An Opportunity In GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)?

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at GoPro’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is GoPro still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy GoPro today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $9.92, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since GoPro’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of GoPro look like?

NasdaqGS:GPRO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 24% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for GoPro. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GPRO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GPRO, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing GoPro at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for GoPro and we think they deserve your attention.

