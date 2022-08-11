Is There Now An Opportunity In Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)?

Let's talk about the popular Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Genuine Parts’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Genuine Parts?

According to my valuation model, Genuine Parts seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Genuine Parts today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $187.16, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Genuine Parts’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Genuine Parts generate?

NYSE:GPC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Genuine Parts' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GPC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GPC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Genuine Parts at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Genuine Parts.

If you are no longer interested in Genuine Parts, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

