Is There Now An Opportunity In Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)?

While Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$68.87 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$49.73. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Gentherm's current trading price of US$52.57 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gentherm’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Gentherm Still Cheap?

Gentherm is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Gentherm’s ratio of 31.96x is above its peer average of 18.25x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Auto Components industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Gentherm’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Gentherm?

NasdaqGS:THRM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Gentherm's earnings are expected to increase by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? THRM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe THRM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on THRM for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for THRM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Gentherm, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Gentherm has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in Gentherm, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

