Is There Now An Opportunity In Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)?

While Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGM, rising to highs of US$63.74 and falling to the lows of US$44.15. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fulgent Genetics' current trading price of US$44.15 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fulgent Genetics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Fulgent Genetics Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Fulgent Genetics is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.41x is currently well-below the industry average of 19.35x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Fulgent Genetics’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Fulgent Genetics generate?

NasdaqGM:FLGT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 31st 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Fulgent Genetics, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although FLGT is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to FLGT, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FLGT for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Be aware that Fulgent Genetics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you are no longer interested in Fulgent Genetics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

