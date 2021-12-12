Is There Now An Opportunity In Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$38.64 and falling to the lows of US$29.55. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Flowserve's current trading price of US$31.09 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Flowserve’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Flowserve still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Flowserve’s ratio of 26.79x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 30.31x, which means if you buy Flowserve today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Flowserve should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Flowserve’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Flowserve?

NYSE:FLS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 12th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 86% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Flowserve. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FLS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FLS? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FLS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FLS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Flowserve as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Flowserve.

If you are no longer interested in Flowserve, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

