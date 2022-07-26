Is There Now An Opportunity In Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)?

Let's talk about the popular Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$57.71 and falling to the lows of US$46.77. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fastenal's current trading price of US$48.30 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fastenal’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Fastenal Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Fastenal today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $50.48, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Fastenal’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Fastenal generate?

NasdaqGS:FAST Earnings and Revenue Growth July 26th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 27% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Fastenal. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FAST’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FAST, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Fastenal as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Fastenal, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Fastenal, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

