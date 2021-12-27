Is There Now An Opportunity In Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Etsy’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Etsy?

According to my valuation model, Etsy seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Etsy today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $267.67, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Etsy’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Etsy look like?

NasdaqGS:ETSY Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 68% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Etsy. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ETSY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ETSY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Etsy at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Etsy, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Etsy, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

