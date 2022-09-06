Is There Now An Opportunity In Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)?

While Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$32.32 and falling to the lows of US$26.02. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Energizer Holdings' current trading price of US$28.07 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Energizer Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Energizer Holdings Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Energizer Holdings is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.69x is currently well-below the industry average of 24.02x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Energizer Holdings’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Energizer Holdings generate?

NYSE:ENR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Energizer Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 2.1% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since ENR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ENR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ENR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that Energizer Holdings has 5 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Energizer Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.