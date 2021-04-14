Is There Now An Opportunity In DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)?

Let's talk about the popular DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on DuPont de Nemours’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is DuPont de Nemours still cheap?

Good news, investors! DuPont de Nemours is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $99.10, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, DuPont de Nemours’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from DuPont de Nemours?

NYSE:DD Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an expected decline of -16% in revenues over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for DuPont de Nemours. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although DD is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DD, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DD for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, DuPont de Nemours has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in DuPont de Nemours, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.