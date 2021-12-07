Is There Now An Opportunity In Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)?

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$6.05 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$4.74. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Crexendo's current trading price of US$4.95 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Crexendo’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Crexendo worth?

According to my valuation model, Crexendo seems to be fairly priced at around 2.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Crexendo today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $5.09, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Crexendo’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Crexendo look like?

NasdaqCM:CXDO Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Crexendo, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, CXDO appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CXDO for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on CXDO should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Crexendo (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Crexendo, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

