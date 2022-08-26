Is There Now An Opportunity In Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)?

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$5.77 and falling to the lows of US$4.77. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Coda Octopus Group's current trading price of US$5.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Coda Octopus Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Coda Octopus Group Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.78x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.16x, which means if you buy Coda Octopus Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Coda Octopus Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Coda Octopus Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Coda Octopus Group?

NasdaqCM:CODA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 26th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Coda Octopus Group's earnings are expected to increase by 37%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CODA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CODA? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CODA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CODA, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Coda Octopus Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Coda Octopus Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Coda Octopus Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

