Is There Now An Opportunity In Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)?

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$360 and falling to the lows of US$318. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cintas' current trading price of US$345 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cintas’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Cintas worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19.18% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cintas today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $289.59, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Cintas’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Cintas look like?

NasdaqGS:CTAS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Cintas' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 25%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CTAS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CTAS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Cintas has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Cintas, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

