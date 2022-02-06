Is There Now An Opportunity In China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)?

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at China Yuchai International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is China Yuchai International still cheap?

Good news, investors! China Yuchai International is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that China Yuchai International’s ratio of 7.11x is below its peer average of 27.56x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because China Yuchai International’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will China Yuchai International generate?

NYSE:CYD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. China Yuchai International's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 34%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CYD is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CYD for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CYD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into China Yuchai International, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of China Yuchai International.

If you are no longer interested in China Yuchai International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

