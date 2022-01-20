Is There Now An Opportunity In Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN)?

Let's talk about the popular Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Cerner’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Cerner?

Good news, investors! Cerner is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $119.11, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Cerner’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Cerner look like?

NasdaqGS:CERN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Cerner's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 89%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CERN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CERN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CERN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cerner you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Cerner, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

