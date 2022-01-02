Is There Now An Opportunity In Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC)?

While Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Boise Cascade’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Boise Cascade still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.39% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Boise Cascade today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $67.56, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Boise Cascade’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Boise Cascade?

NYSE:BCC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 2nd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Boise Cascade, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, BCC appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BCC for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on BCC should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Boise Cascade at this point in time. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Boise Cascade (1 is a bit concerning) you should be familiar with.

