Is There Now An Opportunity In Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Albemarle’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Albemarle still cheap?

Good news, investors! Albemarle is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $351.10, but it is currently trading at US$220 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Albemarle’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Albemarle?

NYSE:ALB Earnings and Revenue Growth July 21st 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Albemarle. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ALB is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALB for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ALB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Albemarle as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Albemarle, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Albemarle, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

