Is There Now An Opportunity In AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$143 and falling to the lows of US$122. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AGCO's current trading price of US$122 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AGCO’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is AGCO worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 38%, trading at US$122 compared to my intrinsic value of $88.39. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that AGCO’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from AGCO?

NYSE:AGCO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of AGCO, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AGCO’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe AGCO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AGCO for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into AGCO, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with AGCO, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in AGCO, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

