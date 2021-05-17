Is There Now An Opportunity In ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)?

While ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ABM Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is ABM Industries still cheap?

According to my valuation model, ABM Industries seems to be fairly priced at around 9.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ABM Industries today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $58.80, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that ABM Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will ABM Industries generate?

NYSE:ABM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In ABM Industries' case, its earnings over the next year are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ABM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ABM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - ABM Industries has 6 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in ABM Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

