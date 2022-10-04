Is There Now An Opportunity In 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)?

Let's talk about the popular 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$152 and falling to the lows of US$111. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether 3M's current trading price of US$113 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at 3M’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is 3M Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.11x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy 3M today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Furthermore, it seems like 3M’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from 3M?

NYSE:MMM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. 3M's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MMM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MMM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MMM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for MMM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - 3M has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in 3M, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

