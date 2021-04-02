Is There Any Opportunity Left for Latecomers to the U.S. Vaccine Market?

In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on March 26, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss the one big challenge latecomers to the U.S. vaccine market face right now -- and how they might carve out market share in the future.

Corinne Cardina: I want to dig into the U.S. supply a little bit more. The U.S. is actually planning to loan certain vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico, particularly AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN). What does this mean for AstraZeneca and other possible latecomers to the U.S. vaccine market?

Adria Cimino: Well, I think that for latecomers like AstraZeneca, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), or even Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO), which is further behind -- they're unlikely to be a big part of this first rollout. It's clear that there are enough doses out there, and it would be unlikely for them to have a lot of doses used at this stage. I think their opportunity comes further down the road. They could stand out in other areas as far as vaccine quality, ability to handle the strains, pricing, or even things like the ability to transport them at refrigerated temperatures or room temperature, or other aspects. Those are the things that companies down the road could have real success in. But right now, I'd say it's going to be a bit of a struggle for some of the latecomers to get some market share in the U.S.

