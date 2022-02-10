Is There An Opportunity With ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.'s (NYSE:ZTO) 25% Undervaluation?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥1.68b CN¥5.19b CN¥7.22b CN¥8.62b CN¥10.1b CN¥11.2b CN¥12.1b CN¥12.8b CN¥13.4b CN¥14.0b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 10.69% Est @ 8.06% Est @ 6.22% Est @ 4.93% Est @ 4.03% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% CN¥1.6k CN¥4.6k CN¥5.9k CN¥6.6k CN¥7.3k CN¥7.5k CN¥7.6k CN¥7.6k CN¥7.4k CN¥7.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥63b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥14b× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.8%– 1.9%) = CN¥292b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥292b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= CN¥151b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥215b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$31.4, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 25% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

NYSE:ZTO Discounted Cash Flow February 10th 2022

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ZTO Express (Cayman) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.989. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For ZTO Express (Cayman), there are three fundamental factors you should look at:

