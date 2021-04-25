Is There An Opportunity With Leaf Group Ltd.'s (NYSE:LEAF) 34% Undervaluation?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$4.83m US$10.1m US$14.7m US$19.5m US$24.0m US$28.1m US$31.7m US$34.7m US$37.1m US$39.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 45.86% Est @ 32.71% Est @ 23.51% Est @ 17.07% Est @ 12.56% Est @ 9.4% Est @ 7.2% Est @ 5.65% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% US$4.5 US$8.7 US$11.8 US$14.5 US$16.7 US$18.1 US$19.0 US$19.3 US$19.2 US$18.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$150m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$39m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.0%) = US$719m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$719m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$346m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$496m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$9.1, the company appears quite good value at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

NYSE:LEAF Discounted Cash Flow April 25th 2021

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Leaf Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.064. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Leaf Group, we've compiled three essential items you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Leaf Group that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does LEAF's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

