Is There An Opportunity With Caesarstone Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CSTE) 39% Undervaluation?

Does the December share price for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$31.1m US$35.8m US$39.2m US$42.1m US$44.5m US$46.5m US$48.3m US$49.8m US$51.3m US$52.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.58% Est @ 7.29% Est @ 5.69% Est @ 4.57% Est @ 3.79% Est @ 3.24% Est @ 2.86% Est @ 2.59% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% US$28.6 US$30.3 US$30.6 US$30.2 US$29.4 US$28.2 US$27.0 US$25.6 US$24.3 US$22.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$277m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$53m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.0%) = US$799m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$799m÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= US$348m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$625m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$11.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

NasdaqGS:CSTE Discounted Cash Flow December 11th 2021

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Caesarstone as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.350. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Caesarstone, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should explore:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Caesarstone that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does CSTE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

