Is There a Major Slowdown in the House of Mouse?

Today's video focuses on Disney (NYSE:DIS) and its recent earnings, reported on Nov. 10 after the market closed. Here are some highlights from the video.

Disney reported $18.5 billion in revenue, up 26% year over year (YOY). The growth was driven by a strong bounce in its theme park and experiences segment, which reported $5.4 billion in revenue, up 99% YOY as travel restrictions eased up in the USA. Disney's media and entertainment segment reported $13.1 billion in revenue, up 9% YOY. Disney reported 179 million subscribers among its numerous streaming services. Disney+ accounts for the majority of subscribers, 118 million, up 6% YOY, Hulu subscribers accounted for 43.8 million, up 20% YOY, and ESPN+ had a total of 17.1 million subscribers, up 66% YOY. During the earnings call, management warned that the slowdown in subscribers for Disney+ may continue until the second half of 2022. The warning was due to the light list of original shows being released within the next few months due to production delays caused by lockdown restrictions.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the pre-market prices of Nov. 15, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 15, 2021.



Jose Najarro owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

