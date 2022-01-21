Is Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Using Debt Sensibly?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Therapeutics's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Therapeutics had debt of US$431.0m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$967.2m over a year. But on the other hand it also has US$867.9m in cash, leading to a US$437.0m net cash position.

NasdaqGS:PTCT Debt to Equity History January 21st 2022

A Look At Therapeutics' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Therapeutics had liabilities of US$465.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.44b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$867.9m as well as receivables valued at US$96.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$937.8m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Therapeutics has a market capitalization of US$2.83b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Therapeutics wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 37%, to US$492m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Therapeutics?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Therapeutics lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$327m of cash and made a loss of US$455m. But the saving grace is the US$437.0m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Therapeutics's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Therapeutics that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

