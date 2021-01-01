Is The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is The Trade Desk (TTD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Trade Desk is one of 632 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TTD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD's full-year earnings has moved 120.25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, TTD has moved about 208.34% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 0% on a year-to-date basis. This means that The Trade Desk is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, TTD belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #127 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TTD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

