Is The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of The Trade Desk (TTD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TTD and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

The Trade Desk is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 631 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TTD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD's full-year earnings has moved 1.44% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TTD has returned about 69.71% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 23.20%. This means that The Trade Desk is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, TTD belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 54 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.92% this year, meaning that TTD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TTD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

