Is The Trade Desk (TTD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. The Trade Desk (TTD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TTD and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

The Trade Desk is one of 621 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TTD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD's full-year earnings has moved 12.44% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that TTD has returned about -12.41% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 12.63%. This means that The Trade Desk is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, TTD belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.46% so far this year, so TTD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TTD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

