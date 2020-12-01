Is The TJX Companies (TJX) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The TJX Companies (TJX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TJX and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

The TJX Companies is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 206 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX's full-year earnings has moved 249.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that TJX has returned about 4.01% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 38.17%. This means that The TJX Companies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, TJX is a member of the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.65% so far this year, so TJX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TJX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

