Is The TJX Companies (TJX) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. The TJX Companies (TJX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TJX and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

The TJX Companies is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 217 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX's full-year earnings has moved 0.86% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, TJX has moved about 2.87% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 2.22%. This means that The TJX Companies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TJX belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.07% so far this year, so TJX is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TJX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

