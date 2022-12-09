Is The Timken Company (TKR) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Timken (TKR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Timken is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Timken is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TKR's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, TKR has returned 2.9% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -10.6%. As we can see, Timken is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Titan International (TWI) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.8%.

Over the past three months, Titan International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Timken belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.3% this year, meaning that TKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Titan International belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved +27.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Timken and Titan International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

