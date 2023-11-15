Is The Strong Rally in Stocks Sustainable?

I don’t want to be a party pooper, but the moves in the stock market over the last couple of days have shown a positivity that seems to be more about the mood of traders than any objective analysis of the facts. Yesterday, after a CPI report that showed lower than expected headline inflation last month but also core inflation running at a rate that represents double the Fed’s target, stock indices had their best day for some time. The Nasdaq, Dow, and S&P 500 all shot up, with the Nasdaq performing the best, gaining well over two percent on the day. Even the small-cap index, the Russell 2000, which has lagged its large-cap equivalents for a while, posted gains.

I wrote yesterday that while the short-term trading move up was understandable, long-term investors should be careful not to get too carried away based on a report that basically changed nothing, and the same can be said this morning after the PPI numbers.

Like CPI yesterday, the report showed that overall underlying inflation, of which producer prices are indicative, ran at a slower rate than expected last month. In fact, the index actually recorded a drop of 0.5% month on month. Obviously, that is good news but, also as was the case with CPI, PPI did not look so encouraging once you stripped out some normally volatile factors. Energy costs, for example, dropped by around 4.5%, which more than accounted for increases elsewhere.

Once that and other volatile sectors like food and trade services were taken out, PPI rose by 0.1%. That is still better than expected, but it emphasizes that fact that the fall in oil prices that we saw throughout last month is the major contributor to the good looking numbers. That may continue but given that supply of crude is still quite tight, it will only do so if global demand falls appreciatively from here, and should that happen, it will not be a good sign for the U.S. economy.

What matters here is how the Fed sees the numbers, and they have repeatedly said that they remain cautious and are all too aware that while there is obviously progress in the fight against inflation, a core rate of 4% is still much higher than they would like. Their preferred indicator is Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), which will be released on November 30. Like CPI and PPI, the rate of increase in that index has been declining, but anything short of a big drop from last month’s 3.7% number will now be a disappointment and would result in at least more tough talk from the central bank and maybe even more tightening of monetary policy.

Markets are soaring because traders are looking at data with a confirmation bias right now, focusing on the good news and ignoring the bad. And this is just as true when it comes to individual stocks as it is with the indices. Target (TGT) released their calendar Q3 results this morning, and that stock is up by around 17% in early trading after a beat on both the top and bottom lines. A move up is understandable in a stock that has been under pressure for some time, especially as the success was due to coping with the perceived problems in inventory control, but Target’s earnings weren’t all sunshine and roses. They reported a decline in same store sales and somewhat soft revenue from discretionary items. When those are accounted for, the message for the economy as a whole is not good, and such a massive jump in the stock doesn’t look quite so justifiable.

Like anybody who has a 401k, IRA, or investment account of any kind, I am happy to see stocks moving higher and I hope that it can continue. This strong rally, though, looks to be based more on a kind of “irrational exuberance” than any objective analysis of the numbers. That doesn’t mean that it can’t continue for some time but, at some point, the reality of still too high inflation and creeping weakness in the economy have to be priced in, so again, investors should not get too carried away quite yet.

