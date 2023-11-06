Is the stock market open on Veterans Day in 2023? The answer to this question is no, but it comes with a caveat. The stock market will not be open Saturday, November 11 – but this is because the stock market is never open on Saturdays. The equities market is typically open for trading on Veterans Day.

And unlike some holidays, there are no early hours for bond traders ahead of Veterans Day, as regular trading hours will be observed on Friday, November 10.

As a reminder, Veterans Day, which is known as Armistice Day or Remembrance Day in other countries, is a federal holiday that occurs each year on November 11. It marks the day in 1918 an agreement was signed between Germany and the Allied nations to end World War I. In the U.S., Veterans Day honors those who have served in the military.

It has been a turbulent stretch for investors. All three major indexes finished October with a third straight month of losses. However, bulls have regained control in November. As of this writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up more than 3% since the start of the month, while the S&P 500 is 4.0% higher and the Nasdaq Composite is in the lead with its 5.1% gain.

Mark Hackett , chief ofinvestment researchat Nationwide, thinks this price action "echoes the market bottom from a year ago," with "extreme weakness in momentum and emotion" dictating market moves. "Though we may see more volatility with a slow economic news week ahead, we believe this is setting the stage for an inflection point, leading to a relief rally that should sustain through the seasonally strong fourth quarter," Hackett adds.

As for those wondering what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) run from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Are banks open on Veterans Day? The answer to that question is no. Saturday, November 11, is one of several bank holidays in 2023, and so banks will be closed.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market holidays and bond market holidays for 2023.

2023 stock market holidays

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

