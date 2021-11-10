Is the Stock Market Open on Veterans Day 2021?

The stock market will in fact be open for a full day of trading on Thursday, Nov. 11. That's when Veterans Day is observed in the U.S.

But plenty of other places will be closed.

The post office closes for Veterans Day, as do most banks and schools. Many private businesses also observe the holiday. And even over on Wall Street, the bond markets will be closed.

Stocks, however, will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market at their usual hours for Veterans Day.

The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2021:

2021 Market Holidays

Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Friday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Jan. 18 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 15 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Friday, April 2 Good Friday Closed Closed Early close

(Noon) Friday, May 28 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, May 31 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, July 2 Friday Before Independence Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, July 5 Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 6 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 11 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 26 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(2 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 23 Day Before Christmas Eve Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve (Christmas Day Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

Stock Market Holiday Observations

When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

Stock and Bond Market Hours

The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.

Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

