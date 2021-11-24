Is the Stock Market Open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2021?
The good news is, investors will indeed get a Turkey Day break from their brokerage accounts. The stock market is indeed closed on Thanksgiving Day.
But don't call it a four-day weekend: Investors still need to show up on Black Friday.
At least for a few hours.
In 2021, the stock market is closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 25, as America celebrates Thanksgiving Day. That said, stocks will begin trading on Black Friday at the normal market time, but it will be a shortened trading day. On Friday, Nov. 26, the market will close at 1 p.m.
The bond market has a similar holiday schedule, closing on Thanksgiving Day and opening for a partial session (closing at 2 p.m.) on Black Friday.
2021 Market Holidays
|Date
|Holiday
|NYSE
|Nasdaq
|Bond Markets*
|Friday, Jan. 1
|New Year's Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Jan. 18
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Feb. 15
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, April 2
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Early close
(Noon)
|Friday, May 28
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 31
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, July 2
|Friday Before Independence Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, July 5
|Independence Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 6
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 11
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 25
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 26
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Thursday, Dec. 23
|Day Before Christmas Eve
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, Dec. 24
|Christmas Eve (Christmas Day Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Dec. 31
|New Year's Eve
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.
Stock Market Holiday Observations
When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:
- If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
- If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.
Stock and Bond Market Hours
The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.
Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
