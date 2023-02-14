Is the stock market open on Presidents' Day? The answer to this question is no. The stock market will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents' Day, or Washington's Birthday, as the holiday is also known.

Washington's Birthday became a federal holiday in 1879, and was celebrated on Feb. 22 until 1970, when it was moved to the third Monday in February. The three-day weekend marks the third stock market holiday of 2023.

Bond traders will get the day off, too, with the bond market closed on Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents' Day.

For those wondering what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Are banks closed on Presidents' Day too? The answer to that question is yes. Monday, Feb. 20, is one of 11 bank holidays in 2023.

Considering it's tax season 2023 , it would be prudent to use the three-day weekend to get a head start on your tax preparation. Investors can check out the income tax brackets and standard deduction for 2022 versus 2023, and also take a look at the capital gains tax rates .

Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2023. Please note that the list of stock market holidays actually grew by one day in 2022. That's because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill , Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

2023 Market Holidays

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

