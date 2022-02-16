Is the Stock Market Open on President's Day?

Happy President’s Day! Taking place on the third Monday of every February, this year, President’s Day will be celebrated on February 21, 2022.

So, is the Stock Market Open or Closed on President’s Day?

President’s Day is a U.S. Stock Market Holiday, during which the U.S. Stock Market, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is closed. This means that when the market closes this year at 4 pm EST on February 18th, it won’t open again until 9:30 am EST on Tuesday, February 22nd. This makes February 21st a day off from trading to commemorate those who served in the office of the president of the United States.

In total, that’s a three-day weekend off from trading, which, except for in rare situations, is the longest the stock market closes for. There are a few other three-day weekends off the stock market that fall on other U.S. holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Christmas Day.

The U.S bond market will also be closed on President’s Day, while the federal bank, currency markets, commodities markets, and foreign financial markets are expected to stay open. Many commercial banks may also be closed for the holiday, so be sure to check with your bank before going in for services on the 21st.

What is President’s Day?

When it was first established in 1879, President’s Day was actually known officially as “Washington’s Birthday” to celebrate and commemorate the birthday of George Washington, the first President of the United States. Washington led the Continental Army to victory during the American Revolutionary War (1775–1783), and was part of the Constitutional Convention of 1787, during which he and other early American leaders came together to create a Frame of Government as an independent state. He then served as the first president of the United States from 1789 to 1797.

To that end, “Washington’s Birthday” was originally celebrated on February 22nd from 1879 until 1971, when it was moved to the third Monday of February by the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. It later became known as President’s Day, with the purpose of remembering and honoring all U.S. Presidents, but most especially, Presidents Washington and Abraham Lincoln, whose birthdays both occur in February.

Fun Fact: President’s Day

President’s Day actually has a variety of official names. Since it is a state holiday in most of the U.S. states, each state that celebrates uses one of 15 different official names, including Washington’s Birthday, Presidents’ Day, Presidents Day, and Washington’s and Lincoln’s Birthday. Depending on each state’s laws, the holiday officially celebrates different presidents and combinations of presidents, including Washington himself, Washington and Lincoln, all the Presidents, or other combinations of U.S. presidents. In Alabama, for example, President’s day is dedicated to celebrating and recognizing Washington as well as Thomas Jefferson, the third United States President and author of the Declaration of Independence.

Liberty, when it begins to take root, is a plant of rapid growth George Washington, to James Madison, March 2, 1788

More Information on Financial Market Holidays

The next U.S. stock market holiday is Good Friday, which will take place this year on April 15, 2022. The U.S. Stock Market celebrates nine holidays and one early closing every year. The holidays are: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (with an early close at 1 pm EST on the following day, also known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day. To see the official closing dates and times, click here.

